Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

