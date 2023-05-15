iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 75,592 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.62. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.