Jag Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 65,715 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 155,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

