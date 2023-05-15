Jag Capital Management LLC Has $20.39 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares in the company, valued at $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 326,208 shares valued at $16,803,119. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $117.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average is $97.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

