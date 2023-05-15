Janet O. Estep Purchases 3,717 Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Stock

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) Director Janet O. Estep purchased 3,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $49,844.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,371.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. Alerus Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $26.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

ALRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group lowered shares of Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 407.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

