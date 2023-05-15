JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.38.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. JD.com has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.44.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 0.94%. Equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,824,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,550 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in JD.com by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,942,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,753,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,389,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

