Johanna Flower Sells 4,700 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $64,578.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,916.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 10th, Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of Freshworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $68,855.00.

Shares of FRSH opened at $14.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.75. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

FRSH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

