Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,847 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after buying an additional 65,715 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.78 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $183.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.69. The stock has a market cap of $417.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

