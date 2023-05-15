KeyCorp Boosts STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $235.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STE. Piper Sandler downgraded STERIS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $226.40.

STE stock opened at $210.85 on Friday. STERIS has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $236.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 197.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.26 and a 200 day moving average of $187.75.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

