KeyCorp Boosts STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $235.00

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

STERIS (NYSE:STEGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STE. Piper Sandler downgraded STERIS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $226.40.

STERIS Stock Up 1.4 %

STE stock opened at $210.85 on Friday. STERIS has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $236.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 197.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.26 and a 200 day moving average of $187.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for STERIS (NYSE:STE)

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.