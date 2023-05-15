KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 49.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

