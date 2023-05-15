KeyCorp Raises Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $116.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entegris to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.30.

Entegris Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $90.22 on Friday. Entegris has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

