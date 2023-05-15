Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $211.63 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $220.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.03.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

