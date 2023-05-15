Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Lantheus by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in Lantheus by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $34,226.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at $54,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $99.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -321.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.