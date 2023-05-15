Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Director Acquires $136,000.00 in Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) Director James E. Cline acquired 40,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159,050 shares in the company, valued at $540,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Latham Group Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $3.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $381.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 338.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth $110,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth $4,862,000. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 295.1% in the third quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 770,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 575,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

