Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,535 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 318.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYK has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK opened at $18.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.