Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) CFO Sells $190,933.56 in Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 30,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $190,933.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,184.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

LINC stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 228,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LINC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

