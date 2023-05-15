Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Loews were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Loews Stock Performance

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 34,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $58.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $66.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

See Also

