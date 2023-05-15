LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,355 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth $204,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Sunoco stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.33. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $48.59.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

