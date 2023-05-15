LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,321 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth $31,008,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 120.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 774.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 1.5 %

WOLF stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

