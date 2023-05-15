LPL Financial LLC Sells 7,860 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total transaction of $11,613,227.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,883,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,625,049.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $21,547,805. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $201.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.01 and a 1-year high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.91 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

