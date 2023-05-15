Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) CEO Purchases $24,700.00 in Stock

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) CEO Assaf Ran purchased 5,000 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $24,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,606,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Assaf Ran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Assaf Ran purchased 319 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610.95.
- On Monday, April 24th, Assaf Ran purchased 5,000 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $4.78 on Monday. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $54.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598,236 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 215,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.4% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 145,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 17.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.
