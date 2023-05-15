Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $40.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.16, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

