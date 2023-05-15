Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Position Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Masimo were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Masimo by 123.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $172.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.31.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

