Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Insider Sells $156,417.00 in Stock

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at $299,676.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Masonite International Stock Down 2.3 %

DOOR opened at $91.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.60. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $101.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.01.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Several brokerages have commented on DOOR. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 5.6% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 830,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,948,000 after purchasing an additional 370,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also

