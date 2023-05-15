MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $12,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in MasTec by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MasTec by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in MasTec by 0.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 40,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $94.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -593.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day moving average is $90.96. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $103.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

