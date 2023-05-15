Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
Mastech Digital Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.73.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
