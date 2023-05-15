Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mattel were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,381,000 after acquiring an additional 425,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,535,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,398,000 after acquiring an additional 308,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mattel by 5.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,607,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,658,000 after buying an additional 783,032 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mattel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after buying an additional 693,226 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Mattel by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,415,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,329,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $26.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

About Mattel

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.