McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.7 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $110.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 262.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

