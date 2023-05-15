McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Sells $127,442.00 in Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $127,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $90.99 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $111.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.31.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

