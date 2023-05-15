McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Sells $127,442.00 in Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $127,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $90.99 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $111.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.31.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.
