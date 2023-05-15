Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 2,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,138,000 after acquiring an additional 273,887 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2,043.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after purchasing an additional 144,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after buying an additional 95,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after buying an additional 72,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 0.3 %

MEDP stock opened at $208.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.22. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.65 and a 52 week high of $241.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

