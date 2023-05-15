Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,138,000 after purchasing an additional 273,887 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2,043.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 151,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after purchasing an additional 144,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after purchasing an additional 95,524 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 72,149 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medpace Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $208.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.24 and a 200 day moving average of $207.22. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.65 and a one year high of $241.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The business had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.