Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,849 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $548,409,000 after purchasing an additional 617,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 61.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 361,635 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 597.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 214,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 183,344 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $8,583,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,069,946.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,069,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $84.05 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.