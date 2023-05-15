MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Insider Robert Benjamin Stein Sells 5,869 Shares

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,803.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,425.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Benjamin Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,987 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $22,391.38.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,996 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $19,846.76.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $52,385.20.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.79 million, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,025,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 98,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 61,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

