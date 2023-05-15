MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of MiX Telematics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.00. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
