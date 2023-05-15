MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of MiX Telematics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.00. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics

In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 308,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $92,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,323,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other MiX Telematics news, insider Charles W. Tasker sold 203,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $63,173.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,738,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 308,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $92,407.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,323,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,220,997 shares of company stock worth $1,029,477. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

