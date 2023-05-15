Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Sells $29,880.00 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $29,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Kimberly Decarlis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $34,180.00.
Model N Stock Down 1.5 %
Model N stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Model N by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Model N (MODN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.