Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Director Sells $29,880.00 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $29,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kimberly Decarlis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Model N alerts:

On Wednesday, February 15th, Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $34,180.00.

Model N Stock Down 1.5 %

Model N stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MODN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Model N by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.