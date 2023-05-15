Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $94.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $142.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.