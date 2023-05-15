Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,081.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $884,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,781,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 63,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $64.25 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -137.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

