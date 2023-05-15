New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 111,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,694,000 after buying an additional 456,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after buying an additional 589,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,434,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,654,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 92,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NJR opened at $50.30 on Monday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NJR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.