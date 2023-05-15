New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stake Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in New Relic were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in New Relic by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total transaction of $23,855,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,143,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,918,057.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David Barter sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $608,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total value of $23,855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,143,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,918,057.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,136 shares of company stock valued at $28,540,780. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $74.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.83. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $80.88.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

