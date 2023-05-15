NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Insider Matt Mcgraner Purchases 2,000 Shares

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 138,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,579.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NREF opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 545.52, a current ratio of 545.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $229.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,336.00 and a beta of 1.64. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $25.98.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.8%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 68.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 21.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 92.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 20.9% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

