Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $902,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXST. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $73,489.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $1,373,441. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $159.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.07. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.29 and a 52-week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 37.40%. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.