Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.74. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 864.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 251,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 225,612 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Nomad Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 803,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after buying an additional 65,453 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,179,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 135,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 43,645 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

