Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 1,253 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $613,794.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 8,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $306,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,070 shares of company stock worth $987,912. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.03 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

