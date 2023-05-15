Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 3,367 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Invesco were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.97%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

