Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 436 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.08.

Insider Activity

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $94.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $142.65.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading

