Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires Shares of 32,565 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 18,516 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 151,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 157,118 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 39,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Horizon Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of FHN opened at $9.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

