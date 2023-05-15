Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SEI Investments by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $58.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.31.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $635,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at $388,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $635,080.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,684,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Articles

