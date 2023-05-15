Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $44.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

In other news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,535. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

