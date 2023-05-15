Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in V.F. were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,850 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in V.F. by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,854,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,582 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth about $83,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 0.9 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of VFC opened at $21.29 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.