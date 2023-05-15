Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $105.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average of $96.94. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -107.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.